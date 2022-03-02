Yahaya Bello celebrates Pastor Adeboye at 80

“Daddy G.O, as many of us fondly call him, has not only contributed to lives through his ministry work but his empowerment of people and nurturing them into nation builders.

“I am always wowed by the simplicity and sense of humility of this man of influence, his good works are testimonies of his divine calling, impacting greatly on humanity, education, health and infrastructural development.

“It is no doubt that Pastor Adeboye is a blessing to Nigeria and the entire globe.

“I salute his dedication to his calling and service to God, and it is my prayer that the Almighty God will continue to bless him with good health and strength, and many more years of impact.

“I join people across different parts of the world to celebrate an icon, teacher and religious leader on the attainment of 80,” Bello stated.