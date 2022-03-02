RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Yahaya Bello celebrates Pastor Adeboye at 80

Gov.Yahaya Bello of Kogi has extended felicitations to Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on his 80th birthday.

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, described the respected clergyman as a bridge-builder and a blessing to this generation.

“Daddy G.O, as many of us fondly call him, has not only contributed to lives through his ministry work but his empowerment of people and nurturing them into nation builders.

“I am always wowed by the simplicity and sense of humility of this man of influence, his good works are testimonies of his divine calling, impacting greatly on humanity, education, health and infrastructural development.

“It is no doubt that Pastor Adeboye is a blessing to Nigeria and the entire globe.

“I salute his dedication to his calling and service to God, and it is my prayer that the Almighty God will continue to bless him with good health and strength, and many more years of impact.

“I join people across different parts of the world to celebrate an icon, teacher and religious leader on the attainment of 80,” Bello stated.

Bello also prayed that God Almighty spare the life of Adeboye to witness more and continually reward him for the immense contributions to lives across the globe.

Yahaya Bello celebrates Pastor Adeboye at 80

