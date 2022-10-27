RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

YABATECH says it's compulsory for students to wear identity card

News Agency Of Nigeria

The management of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has made wearing of identity card compulsory for members of staff and students as part of efforts to beef up security on campus.

YABATECH confirms 9,000 candidates for Post-UTME, announces schedule. [NG Scholars]
YABATECH confirms 9,000 candidates for Post-UTME, announces schedule. [NG Scholars]

Read Also

According to Ejiofor, who doubles as Public Relations Officer of YABATECH, it has become imperative to take some precautionary action in order to have a complete and foolproof security measure on campus.

He said that the development, considered to be extremely helpful for security clearance, would help to guide against infiltration of questionable characters within the vicinity of the college campuses.

The issue of security is very important, the management has therefore given a directive that henceforth, members of staff and students must have the College identity card on, especially in the school premises.

“It is in the context that everyone in the College is enjoined to cooperate with management to ensure total compliance of this directive, which is for the good of all,” he added.

The College Deputy Registrar said that the college management would continue to live up to its responsibility to safeguard lives and property of staff and students on campus.

He recalled that security architecture of the college had earlier been beefed up with the presence of the police to complement the college internal security unit.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kebbi CP investigates alleged killing of police officer by colleague

Kebbi CP investigates alleged killing of police officer by colleague

Alumni Association donates N40m to UI College of Medicine

Alumni Association donates N40m to UI College of Medicine

YABATECH says it's compulsory for students to wear identity card

YABATECH says it's compulsory for students to wear identity card

Equity market dips by N127bn

Equity market dips by N127bn

My administration will be accountable to the people - Adeleke

My administration will be accountable to the people - Adeleke

We’ll protect your businesses in Lagos, PDP assures non-indigenes

We’ll protect your businesses in Lagos, PDP assures non-indigenes

2023: Think of your future before voting - Kumuyi advises Nigerians

2023: Think of your future before voting - Kumuyi advises Nigerians

2023: Tinubu's ambition driven by self-interest - Yoruba Nation Leader

2023: Tinubu's ambition driven by self-interest - Yoruba Nation Leader

It's insulting to say you've forgiven Osinbajo - Group tackles Tinubu

It's insulting to say you've forgiven Osinbajo - Group tackles Tinubu

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm. [PMNews]

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is Peter Obi's running mate. (PM News)

Calling Lekki shooting 'massacre' is debatable - Obi's running mate, Datti

Breaking: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy. [SaharaReporters]

BREAKING: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy

Edo State Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro.

Edo CP removes DPO accused of killing suspect in Apostle Suleman attack