YABATECH says it's compulsory for students to wear identity card

According to Ejiofor, who doubles as Public Relations Officer of YABATECH, it has become imperative to take some precautionary action in order to have a complete and foolproof security measure on campus.

He said that the development, considered to be extremely helpful for security clearance, would help to guide against infiltration of questionable characters within the vicinity of the college campuses.

“The issue of security is very important, the management has therefore given a directive that henceforth, members of staff and students must have the College identity card on, especially in the school premises.

“It is in the context that everyone in the College is enjoined to cooperate with management to ensure total compliance of this directive, which is for the good of all,” he added.

The College Deputy Registrar said that the college management would continue to live up to its responsibility to safeguard lives and property of staff and students on campus.