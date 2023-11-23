ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

YABATECH graduates 7,717, confers Fellowship on Otedola, others

News Agency Of Nigeria

Rector YABATECH, in his speech, described the institution as a national heritage. adding that the College had zero tolerance for cultism and other social vices.

YABATECH graduates 7,717, confers Fellowship on Otedola, others
YABATECH graduates 7,717, confers Fellowship on Otedola, others

Recommended articles

Mamman gave the advice on Thursday, in his address to 7,717 graduating students at the combined 35th Convocation and 76th anniversary of the institution, held in the institution’s Philip Adegbile Sports Complex.

The ceremony also featured the conferment of Fellowship Awards on three outstanding Nigerians for their contributions to national development.

The awardees are Lady Christine Otedola, a former first lady of Lagos State and matriarch of the Otedola dynasty; Alhaji Hassan Sunmonu, first President, Nigeria Labour Congress; and Prof. Babagana Zulum, an accomplished administrator.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mamman called on stakeholders and industrialists to complement government initiatives through contributions to research, structure development, scholarships for underprivileged students, capacity building and graduate employment.

“ This partnership will significantly augment the accomplishments facilitated by agencies like TETFund, PTDF and International Development Partners.

“ A four-year strategic plan is underway as a roadmap for the development of the sector; a crucial step in this direction was the Federal Government organised National Stakeholders Workshop held on Oct. 19, poised to reshape the future of education in Nigeria.

“ We collectively recognise the pivotal role of Science and Technology education in national growth, as a primary driver; the Polytechnic sub-sector occupies a central position in our quest for technology development,” he added.

The minister also urged the college management to respond creatively to contemporary challenges, foster innovation, and fabricate tools for agriculture and manufacturing industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

He charged the managements of tertiary institutions generally to take decisive measures in eliminating social vices such as cultism, and exam malpractice, among others, on campuses.

Mamman, represented by Ezonebi Azorbo, Director, Legal Services at the Federal Ministry of Education, said the vices threaten the aspiration of building world-class institutions and nurturing enduring professionals.

Earlier, Dr Ibraheem Abdul, Rector YABATECH, in his speech, described the institution as a national heritage. adding that the College had zero tolerance for cultism and other social vices.

He said that the management endeavoured to produce graduates that would be self-reliant and innovative.

“ It is my firm belief that all the graduand, and indeed all in attendance, have been well impacted and empowered to be competent and skilful entrepreneurs that would affect the growth of our country,” the rector said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He gave the breakdown of the performance of the 2021/2022 Academic Session (Full-Time and Part-Time) set as 254 (distinction), 1,893 (Upper Credit division), 3,940 (Lower Credit), while 1630 were in the Pass grade category.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BOA presents ₦2.3m cheques to civil servants under Agripreneurship Scheme

BOA presents ₦2.3m cheques to civil servants under Agripreneurship Scheme

Don’t obstruct NAFDAC officials during inspection, it’s an offence— FG

Don’t obstruct NAFDAC officials during inspection, it’s an offence— FG

Yiaga Africa asks INEC to delete dead people, others from voters’ register

Yiaga Africa asks INEC to delete dead people, others from voters’ register

Wike wants partnership with Mexico to develop FCT’s agriculture sector

Wike wants partnership with Mexico to develop FCT’s agriculture sector

YABATECH graduates 7,717, confers Fellowship on Otedola, others

YABATECH graduates 7,717, confers Fellowship on Otedola, others

FG warns consumers against online scams during Black Friday sales

FG warns consumers against online scams during Black Friday sales

TGI Distri marks 6th anniversary, celebrates with orphans

TGI Distri marks 6th anniversary, celebrates with orphans

Customs Apapa Command monthly revenue hits ₦135bn in October

Customs Apapa Command monthly revenue hits ₦135bn in October

Tinubu approves appointment of RMAFC federal commissioner

Tinubu approves appointment of RMAFC federal commissioner

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Adams Oshiomhole [Channels TV]

Oshiomhole recounts past assault by DSS, in solidarity with NLC President Ajaero

House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

House of Reps demands Service Chiefs' personal appearance in sectorial debate

Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

Tinubu is empathetic, committed to minimising pains of reforms on Nigerians - Wale Edun