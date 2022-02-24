RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

YABATECH confirms 9,000 candidates for Post-UTME, announces schedule

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) says its Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for the 2021/2022 Academic Session will hold from Feb. 28 to March 3.

The Institution’s Deputy Registrar/Head of Public Relations, Mr Joe Ejiofor announced the dates in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

According to him, the exam which is meant to usher in students for the 2021/2022 academic session, will be basically online as part of COVID-19 precautionary measures.

”Arrangements have been concluded for the processing of new academic session and we have more than 9, 000 candidates who are scheduled to write the Post UTME.

”It’s going to be a weeklong examination whereby candidates will not need to be physically present but have the opportunity to write the examination online without visiting the campus.

”The college management has put adequate measures in place to ensure a hitch-free and successful excise,” Ejiofor said.

He noted that the candidates were required to have a good internet network connection and a laptop as part of preparations and readiness for the examination.

The college official added that registered and qualified candidates scheduled for the exam would be notified and updated on developments through SMS and Email (used for registration).

He, however, advised the candidates to make extra efforts by visiting the college website for additional information, stating the site as www.yabatech.edu.ng

