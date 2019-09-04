The Acting Governor of the state, Mr Agboola Ajayi, said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Babatope Okeowo on Wednesday in Akure.

The acting governor said the deployment was a sequel to the report that some people might attack the offices in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there have been attacks on facilities believed to be for South Africans in some parts of the country.

Agboola decried the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, but warned against a retaliatory attack.

According to him, two wrongs cannot make a right, stressing that “Nigerians should not take laws into their hands.”

He noted that Shoprite and MTN facilities belonged to Nigerians and not to South Africa, adding that attack on such facilities would be double jeopardy on part of Nigeria.

Agboola said Nigeria only got a franchise of these companies from South Africa, adding that it would be wrong to avenge the atrocities of South Africans on Nigeria.

The acting governor said that heavily armed policemen had been stationed at strategic areas of the Alagbaka area and the facilities to prevent breach of peace.