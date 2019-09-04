President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met behind closed doors with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Alhaji Bashir Ahmed, posted the pictures of the meeting on his twitter handle.

A presidential source confided in NAN that the agenda of the meeting, which is currently ongoing, would include the ongoing xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

Buhari had on Sept. 3 dispatched a Special Envoy to convey to President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa his deep concerns over the unabated attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa since Aug. 29.

NAN reports that South Africans commenced fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to Nigerians and other nationals and in the process killed three people.