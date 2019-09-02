The former minster also recalled that Nigeria played a major part in fighting for freedom and ensuring an end to apartheid in South Africa.

Ezekwesili who recently explained why Buhari has ‘lost touch with Nigerians’, expressed her views on Twitter, as thus, “Dear President @CyrilRamaphosa and @GovernmentZA, the maiming and killing of citizens of Nigeria and other African countries in South Africa dishonours everything our collective fight for freedom was about.

“Even as children in primary school, we played our part. Please stop it.

“Dear President @MBuhari and @NigeriaGov, it is time to take decisive actions to protect our citizens in South Africa.

“The maiming and killings have gone on for too long without effective response. The bilateral relations with South Africa is troubled. It is time to be candid.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, earlier took to his Twitter account (@GeoffreyOnyeama) on Monday to condemn the fresh attacks.

"Received sickening and depressing news of continued burning and looting of Nigerian shops and premises in South Africa by mindless criminals with ineffective police protection. Enough is enough. We will take definitive measures," he posted.