Pay television service giant, MultiChoice, has become the latest South African company to condemn the ongoing violence against foreign nationals in some South African cities.

The xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals and Nigerians has led to reprisal attacks in at least 4 Nigerian cities, including the nation’s capital city of Abuja

Multichoice which owns DStv, maintains quite a stranglehold on the Nigerian cable television market.

'Against the spirit of Africa'

In a statement emailed to Pulse and signed by John Ugbe, its Chief Executive Officer, Multichoice said the attacks are “counter-productive to the efforts of African leaders and well-meaning organisations to unite the African continent.

“We advocate equality and condemn all forms of discrimination. The ongoing violence in South Africa against foreign nationals is against the spirit of Africa and counter-productive to the decades of work done by African leaders and well-meaning organisations to unite the continent.”

The organisation adds that it “embraces and celebrates the diversity of varied nationalities, traditions, cultures and religions from across the continent and beyond, which are demonstrated through its multinational staff complement, multicultural supply chain, as well as the local and international content that broadcast on DStv and GOtv platforms.

“We believe Africa’s full potential can only be realised through dialogue, peace, and unity.

“This a sombre period for every African on the continent and beyond; we urge all our customers, followers, and stakeholders to shun violence,” the statement added.

Looting, destroying shops

Mobs have descended on Shoprite, PEP and MTN on the streets of Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Akwa Ibom and Abuja. All three businesses are of South African origin.

The shops have been looted by hoodlums.

MTN has announced that it is closing its shops in Nigeria “until further notice” because of the attacks.

The Nigerian and South African governments say they are working behind the scenes to quell the violence in both countries.

Nigeria has recalled its Ambassador to South Africa and pulled out of the African edition of the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) which is taking place in Cape Town.

There are about 120 South African businesses in Nigeria, with a market worth of about N6trillion.