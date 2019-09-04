Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned Nigerians living in South Africa to move carefully in the country in the wake of recent xenophobic attacks.

South African mobs had launched attacks on foreigners, including Nigerians, and looted and burnt their places of business in suburbs of Johannesburg and surrounding areas on Sunday, September 1, 2019, and Monday, September 2.

A total of five people were killed while 189 suspects have been arrested for criminal acts including public violence, malicious damage to property, and theft.

In a statement released on Wednesday, September 4, Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attacks which have led to the loss of lives and properties worth millions.

The ministry said the Nigerian government is engaging relevant authorities in South Africa to ensure that definite measures are put in place to curtail future attacks.

"However, due to the tension created by the attacks, the government of Nigeria wishes to advice Nigerians to avoid travelling to high risk and volatile areas until the situation is brought under control," ministry spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwoye, said.

The ministry commended the South African Police Service (SAPS) for the arrest of some of the perpetrators of the attacks and demanded a timely prosecution of the suspects to act as deterrence to others.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to assure the general public that the government is committed to protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians in South Africa," the statement read.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the attacks and called for unity.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a special envoy to South Africa to express his displeasure with the fresh attacks.