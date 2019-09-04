CPND, in a statement signed by its Director General, Alexander Orji said that violence had never settled disputes.

Orji described the attacks and onslaught of Nigerians in South Africa as inhuman and called for responses yielding positive results from the government.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some Nigerians, in retaliation to attacks on foreigners in South Africa, picketed on companies in Nigeria owned by South Africans.

The South African Companies that were picketed include Shoprite, MTN, amongst others, and according to Orji, that is not a show of patrotism but a cowardly act.

“This uproar is not the ideal way to confront such situations. While trying to protest, miscreants and thugs will often hijack and use the opportunity to cart away valuables, most times, lives are lost in the process,” he said.

He added that the best way to resolve issues was peaceful and reasonable dialogue.

“We all need each other, that is why a Nigerian as a global citizen leaves his country for another.

“We therefore call on the Minister of Foreign affairs to immediately address Nigerians, calling for restraints and making its efforts of engagement with the South African counterpart futile.

“Various panels of enquiry should be set up to look into the deaths, missing persons and businesses affected".

He however urged well meaning Nigerians to go about their daily businesses without taking laws into their hands.