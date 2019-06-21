The Federal Government has asked Ghanaian Government to protect Nigerians living in Ghana following xenophobic attacks against some Nigerian traders in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa made the demand when she visited Rasheed Bawa, the High Commissioner of Ghana to Nigeria, at the Ghanaian High Commission in Abuja, on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

According to Punch, Dabiri-Erewa expressed concerns over the attacks on the businesses of Nigerians in Accra by some disgruntled Ghanaians, who were protesting the alleged involvement of some Nigerians in the abduction of two Canadians and other criminal activities.

The Presidential aide also accused the unknown Ghanaians of attacking and destroying shops that belong to Nigerians, while urging the Ghanaian government not to allow the relations between the two countries deteriorate.

Dabiri-Erewa also demanded assurances from Ghanaian government to protect Nigerians residing in Ghana and their property.

She said, “We have come to demand the protection of Nigerians in Ghana and to ensure that the xenophobic attacks against them don’t re-occur. The whole nation should not be maligned and attacked for the crimes of a few. We want assurances that the attacks on Nigerians and their businesses will not occur again.”

Responding to the presidential aide’s demands, Amb. Bawa said the Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo is doing everything necessary to protect Nigerians in his country, adding that the president has ordered the deployment of policemen and soldiers to protect Nigerians.

He also said that three Ghanaian youths have been arrested in connection with the attacks on Nigerians, adding that the relations between Nigeria and Ghana would not be allowed to suffer.