One week after South Africans launched attacks on foreigners, another round of violence is reportedly brewing in the country as armed protesters have again occupied the streets of Johannesburg, demanding that foreigners should leave their country.

According to Sowetan Live, a news platform in the country, the protesters, who are residents of hostels in eastern Johannesburg marched along the Jules street in the area shouting “foreigners must go back to where they came from.”

The news platform reports that the protesters, who carried weapons such as sticks and knobkerries moved to Jules Park, where former IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi is expected to address them.

As a result of the protests around Johannesburg CBD on Sunday, South African Police in a statement have cautioned residents of the community to stay away from the area.

Statement from South African Police Service (SAPS) states: Police caution community to stay away from the area around the MTN Taxi Rank and Johannesburg CBD following latest incidents of attacks on businesses.

A joint deployment made up of the SAPS and the JMPD has since this morning been closely monitoring Jeppestown and surrounding areas following notices of a gathering to be addressed by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Jeppestown.

Many shops are currently closed while police remain on high alert to ensure minimum damages and criminality. At this stage, no injuries and no arrests have been reported.

Recall that due to the earlier attacks on foreign nationals in the former apartheid country, Nigeria, Rwanda and Malawi pulled out of the World Economic Forum which held in the country.

Zambia also cancelled an international friendly match with the country over the violence against foreigners.

Meanwhile, the former President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki has said the recent attack was against foreigners who are criminals.