Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wuye/Wuse flyover 85% completed, ready in May – Wike

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wike reiterated that no ongoing project in the FCT would be abandoned, adding that the projects were considered a priority.

Wuye/Wuse flyover 85% completed, ready in May – Wike [NAN]
Wuye/Wuse flyover 85% completed, ready in May – Wike [NAN]

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says the Wuye/Wuse Flyover is 85 per cent completed and will be inaugurated in May.

Recommended articles

Wike stated this in Abuja on Saturday, after inspecting the project, along with the Vice-President’s residence and 11-kilometre (km) six-lane dual carriage expressway linking Airport Expressway to Kuje.

Wike added that the road from Kuje to Airport Expressway when completed, would open the area for transformative economic growth and development.

The minister, who equally visited the vice-president’s residence being handled by Julius Berger, expressed optimism that the project would be completed in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I must commend the various contractors, the Arab Contractors and Julius Berger.

“The first site we went to is almost 85 per cent completed, that is, one of those interchanges in Wuye District. The contractors are keeping faith with their commitment to hand over the project by May.

“Then we also went to Kuje to inspect the six-lane road of about 11km. The road from the Airport Road down to Kuje will open that area of the Area Council.

“The last time when I went to flag off one of the rural roads, we didn’t see much about the contractors, and I did say that the contractors are not serious.

“Going back there today, I am very impressed with the level and quality of work,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the official residence of the vice president, the minister said the contractors were at the stage of electrical installations, adding that a lot of changes would be seen in the next few weeks.

“We were at the VP’s residence which is being handled by Julius Berger and like I said, they have made a further commitment that by May, they are going to hand it over.

“They are known for quality, and we are financing them well,” the minister said.

Wike reiterated that no ongoing project in the FCT would be abandoned, adding that the projects were considered a priority and have been included in the FCT’s 2024 statutory budget to ensure adequate funding.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Labour Party lawmakers donate 6 months' salaries to cushion hardship in Anambra

Labour Party lawmakers donate 6 months' salaries to cushion hardship in Anambra

After the drive, Shols comes back with 'My Paper' and it's amazing

After the drive, Shols comes back with 'My Paper' and it's amazing

Deputy Speaker felicitates Gbajabiamila’s mother at 94

Deputy Speaker felicitates Gbajabiamila’s mother at 94

Al-Qalam University warns students against offering bribes for grades

Al-Qalam University warns students against offering bribes for grades

Nigerians should get ready for 3-day haziness, thunderstorms this week - NiMet

Nigerians should get ready for 3-day haziness, thunderstorms this week - NiMet

Navy intercepts ship heading for Benin Republic with stolen crude oil, nabs 13

Navy intercepts ship heading for Benin Republic with stolen crude oil, nabs 13

Senator Kingibe launches new road in FCT, vows to deliver all projects

Senator Kingibe launches new road in FCT, vows to deliver all projects

Minister says she's deeply shocked at too many deaths of Nollywood actors

Minister says she's deeply shocked at too many deaths of Nollywood actors

How intrusion by 3rd party destroys marriages, Yahaya Bello advises couples

How intrusion by 3rd party destroys marriages, Yahaya Bello advises couples

Pulse Sports

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Suspected crude oil thieves arrested by the Nigerian Navy in collaboration with the Cameroonian Navy [NAN]

Nigerian, Cameroonian navies intercept vessel laden with 30,000 litres of stolen crude

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Attacks on BDCs will worsen forex crisis, Obi slams FG

Men of the Lagos State Police command. [Twitter:@rrslagos767]

Lagos Police vow to go tough on protesters of economic hardship

Miyetti Allah moves to check drug abuse, arms proliferation among herders [ICIR]

Miyetti Allah moves to check drug abuse, arms proliferation among herders