The arraignment of Justice Walter Onnoghen, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) in Abuja could not take place on Monday as earlier scheduled.

The arraignment was stalled after Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), counsel for Onnoghen, raised an issue of improper service of summons on the CJN.

Olanipekun also argued, in his application challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the charges, that it should not be heard in the absence of his client.

Malam Umar Aliyu (SAN), counsel for the Federal Government, objected to Olanipekun’s submissions, adding that the defendant was duly served.

Aliyu also said the application challenging the jurisdiction of the tribunal should not be entertained unless the CJN had taken his plea.

The tribunal chairman, Umar Danladi, later ruled that the CJN’s arraignment will now take place on Jan.22, ordering a fresh service of summons on the CJN.