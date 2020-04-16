The Jigawa Government says worshipers for Friday congressional prayers in the state must wear face masks and ensure two meter gap between one another to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

Gov. Muhammad Badaru said this on Thursday while speaking with newsmen shortly after a meeting with traditional leaders and members of the state Council of Ulama in Dutse.

Badaru said the meeting was held following the emergence of the COVID-19 in neighbouring Kano State.

“Seeing what is happening in Kano, we called our Emirs and Council of Ulama to review our strategies and see how best we can protect our people without causing too much hardship for them.

“The resolution is that for now, we will continue to observe Friday prayers, but with an agreement that we practice social distancing of at least two metres in our rows.

“It was also agreed that people will wear facemask or use their ‘Hiram’ (Turban) to cover their nose and mouth, and we will monitor compliance with the directive,” he said.

He said that the new policy would determine what measures to be taken during the forthcoming Ramadan fast.

“We’re looking at the possibility of allowing Tarawi prayers and Tafsir during the Ramadan fast, but we might not allow Tahajjud prayers and Itkaf.

“But it all depends on the circumstances between but now and Ramadan period; if the people were able to comply with the present directives of spacing in mosques and wearing facemask,” he said.

The governor, however, assured that the state’s Task Force on COVID-19 would provide enough water and soaps for worshipers to wash their hands while entering and coming out of the Mosques.

“This is the strategy we will apply for this Friday,” Badaru said.