The world won't forget you - Buhari mourns football legend, Pele

This was contained in his tribute message to the footballer issued on behalf of all Nigerians on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Pele, 82, died on Thursday in the midst of close friends and family members after a debilitating encounter with cancer.

The legendary footballer holds the record for winning three World Cup titles and scoring over 1,281 goals to become the original football icon in a sprawling career for which he bagged the “Player of the Century” award in the year 2000.

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by the President’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, titled ‘President Buhari mourns soccer legend,' the president said the world will not forget the legacy and contributions of the departed soccer legend.

He added that, despite his greatness as a footballer, Pele displayed generosity and humility while building bridges across nations and religions.

Buhari's words: “May he rest in peace. He led a good life and made a huge contribution to the development of global football in particular and world sport in general.

“He had an enormous generosity of spirit and humility despite his greatness as a footballer and sportsman.