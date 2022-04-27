World Malaria Day 2022: Providing therapeutic options for communities by ClearlineHMO

The General Manager, Stakeholders management & contact centre of ClearlineHMO, Chidinma Chigbo in an interview said “Today is a day that has been set aside globally to commemorate the World Malaria Day and to stop the disease scourge. We use this day to raise awareness on the causes, effects and prevention of malaria and essentially reduce the disease burden across the country.

Pulse Nigeria

“Ilaje Bariga is a riverine area and a suburb, so we are here to sensitize the inhabitants on what causes malaria and how to prevent it going forward. Standing water, ditches or clogged gutters in their environments can breed mosquitoes. They were also advised to sleep under the free treated nets we gave them to prevent mosquito bites which can lead to malaria.”

Also, an Area Manager with Greenlife Pharmaceuticals Limited, Dr. Wilfred Okolie, explained that Nigeria has a greater percentage of malaria cases hence the need to provide therapeutic options for communities and were glad to jump on the partnership with ClearlineHMO Limited.

Pulse Nigeria

The theme of the international day for this year is ‘Harnessing innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives.’ But unfortunately, malaria remains a big burden to Africa and out of the 300 million cases, over 60 percent of them are still concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa and Nigeria carries a greater percentage of that.

Pulse Nigeria

“Early treatment of malaria goes a long way to prevent complications, especially in children. For us at Greenlife, we have contributed much to the fight against malaria, through the provision of therapeutic options, and today, the residents will be given anti-malaria medicines,” he said.

Pulse Nigeria

Also present was the Managing Director of ClearlineHMO: John Nwajoku, Baale of the community and his aids and other notable guests.

_----_