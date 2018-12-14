Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

World Bank to spend $3m on Ekiti technical colleges

World Bank to spend $3m on Ekiti technical colleges

The bank’s Senior Education Specialist, Dr Tunde Adekola, said this at a meeting with Gov. Kayode Fayemi in Ado-Ekiti.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play World Bank to spend $3m on Ekiti technical colleges

The World Bank is to spend $3 million on three government technical colleges in Ekiti under the bank’s Innovation and Development Effectiveness for Acquisition of Skills ( IDEAS) programme.

The bank’s Senior Education Specialist,  Dr Tunde Adekola, said this at a meeting with Gov. Kayode Fayemi in Ado-Ekiti.

According to Adekola, the IDEAS programme would focus on boosting technical and vocational education skills and would be private sector-driven.

Adekola said the IDEAS initiative would provide training and certification for middle-level manpower that would see technical colleges return to their original mandate.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode, said in a statement in Ado-Ekiti that the World Bank team was confident that the programme would succeed because of the full accreditation of the colleges.

The statement quoted Adekola as saying that the World Bank was happy that the five-year programme aligned with the knowledge-based economy being pursued by the Fayemi administration.

It also quoted Fayemi as expressing confidence that the programme would address the deterioration in craftsmanship, saying the government would make technical and vocational education a cardinal goal.

The governor also said his administration would provide the necessary support for the immediate take-off of the IDEAS programme in the colleges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IDEAS is a World Bank successor programme to SEPIP which was started by Fayemi in November 2013 during his first term.

The programme ensured the establishment of various education-related projects, including the ongoing rehabilitation of the Government Technical College, Ado Ekiti. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos Police says having sex in the car will be punished with 2-year...bullet
2 Fashola says if you don't have electricity, that's your problembullet
3 Army holds private burial ceremony for dozens of soldiers killed by...bullet

Related Articles

Minister of State for Environment, Jubrin, resigns from Buhari's cabinet
Gboyega Oyetola sworn in as Osun State Governor
Court begins hearing in Oni’s suit challenging Fayemi’s eligibility in Ekiti
Buhari jets to France with 3 Governors for Paris Peace Forum
Work set to commence on abandoned N3.7bn Ekiti dam
Fayemi revokes shop allocations at market built by Fayose, orders refunds
NSCIA lauds Lagos State Govt. over use of Hijab in public schools
I never said I will probe Fayose — Gov. Fayemi
I won't abandon Fayose's projects - Fayemi
Gov Fayemi reverses all last minute appointments by Fayose

Local

Buhari appoints new Environment Minister after Jibrin's exit
Buhari appoints new Environment Minister after Jibrin's resignation
Fashola says if you don't have power, that's your problem
TCN transmit 116,659.8 mw to increase Power generation to 8,795mw in Nov
118 soldiers reportedly killed, 153 others missing following Boko Haram attack
‘Place Boko Haram on watch’, UN envoy tells international community
Yari, 2 governors meet Buhari hours after R-APC was formed
Minimum Wage: Governors to meet Buhari again
X
Advertisement