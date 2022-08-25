RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

World Bank renovates 550 schools in Kaduna – Official

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Bamalli, has commended the Kaduna State Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), a World Bank-supported project, for the renovation of over 550 schools in the state.

World Bank
World Bank

The first class traditional ruler made the commendation while receiving Hajiya Maryam Dangaji, the Coordinator, AGILE, and her team on a courtesy visit to his palace in Zaria on Thursday.

While appreciating the number of successes recorded by AGILE within the five years of its inception, the royal father urged for more efforts in rural communities to bridge the educational deficit.

He, therefore, advocated for the realignment of education policy to suit current realities, stressing that the policies needs intellectual overhauling.

He noted that frequent changes of policies that do not meet the realities of life, but only cause educational stagnation and backwardness.

Bamalli also cautioned against women abandoning their responsibility of child bearing to the hands of care givers.

“Most corporate women hand over their responsibility to nannies which in turn leads to grooming of bad eggs in the society,’’ he said.

Earlier, Dangaji said that the project has renovated over 550 schools in Kaduna state and provided conditional cash transfer to about 8,000 girls as scholarships to aid their education.

She explained that AGILE, which is a World Bank assisted project, is targeting adolescent girls between the ages of 10 and 19, and is being executed in seven states of the federation.

The project coordinator stressed that the overall aim of the project is to improve secondary education opportunities among girls in targeted areas in the participating states.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Buni inaugurates Tinubu’s campaign office in Yobe

Gov Buni inaugurates Tinubu’s campaign office in Yobe

Police commission accuses IGP of bias, declares indefinite strike

Police commission accuses IGP of bias, declares indefinite strike

NiDCOM not giving up on Diaspora voting — Dabiri-Erewa

NiDCOM not giving up on Diaspora voting — Dabiri-Erewa

Nigeria produces second batch of locally made ballistic gunboats

Nigeria produces second batch of locally made ballistic gunboats

Ongoing projects across Nigeria justifies Buhari's borrowings - Fashola

Ongoing projects across Nigeria justifies Buhari's borrowings - Fashola

World Bank renovates 550 schools in Kaduna – Official

World Bank renovates 550 schools in Kaduna – Official

Breaking: Obasanjo, Obi meet 'team Wike' in London

Breaking: Obasanjo, Obi meet 'team Wike' in London

Nigeria warns nationals against travelling to Northern Cyprus

Nigeria warns nationals against travelling to Northern Cyprus

Fayose's brother donates Ibadan resort to Peter Obi's campaign

Fayose's brother donates Ibadan resort to Peter Obi's campaign

Trending

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling. [Daily Trust]

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

NBC revokes licenses Of AIT, Silverbird TV, 50 other broadcast stations

Auwa Barde, the young inventor who built a robot that works with exoskeleton remote control in Kano. [NAN]

Kano teenager invents robot working with exoskeleton remote control

Deborah Samuel

Deborah Samuel: US honours student murdered over 'blasphemy' in Sokoto