World Bank renovates 550 schools in Kaduna – Official

The first class traditional ruler made the commendation while receiving Hajiya Maryam Dangaji, the Coordinator, AGILE, and her team on a courtesy visit to his palace in Zaria on Thursday.

While appreciating the number of successes recorded by AGILE within the five years of its inception, the royal father urged for more efforts in rural communities to bridge the educational deficit.

He, therefore, advocated for the realignment of education policy to suit current realities, stressing that the policies needs intellectual overhauling.

He noted that frequent changes of policies that do not meet the realities of life, but only cause educational stagnation and backwardness.

Bamalli also cautioned against women abandoning their responsibility of child bearing to the hands of care givers.

“Most corporate women hand over their responsibility to nannies which in turn leads to grooming of bad eggs in the society,’’ he said.

Earlier, Dangaji said that the project has renovated over 550 schools in Kaduna state and provided conditional cash transfer to about 8,000 girls as scholarships to aid their education.

She explained that AGILE, which is a World Bank assisted project, is targeting adolescent girls between the ages of 10 and 19, and is being executed in seven states of the federation.