The World Bank has promised to provide greater support to the Benue State Government in executing more projects and programmes which will have direct impact on the lives of the people.

World Bank Country Director in Nigeria, Rachid Benmessaoud stated this on Thursday, September 5, 2018, at a meeting with the Benue delegation led by Governor Samuel Ortom, at the its head office in Abuja.

Benmessaoud commended the Ortom administration on its performance in World Bank assisted programmes, particularly in the areas of strengthening fiscal transparency and accountability, Fadama Three Programme and the state's ability to meet all disbursement indicators.

The World Bank Country Director assured the Benue delegation that the state would be supported in its proposed projects covering rural water supply and sanitation, rural access and agricultural marketing as well as under-five child mortality programme.

Other projects Benmessaoud said the World Bank would assist Benue were adolescent girls education empowerment and rural electrification.

He stated that Benue State's presentation made by the Governor suited the World Bank development programme for Nigeria.

He gave assurance that the global bank would play a key role in the proposed Benue State Economic Summit.

Governor Ortom had earlier stated the areas of improvement his administration has made to positively impact on the lives of people in security, health, education and infrastructure.

The Governor also enumerated the challenges confronting the state, citing the paucity of funds as a major impediment to the efforts which necessitated the call for greater intervention of the World Bank.

Ortom had earlier solicited the partnership of the World Bank for the success of the planned Benue State Economic Summit.