World Bank commends Yahaya Bello over refund of $4.63m surplus funds

The World Bank commended Bello in a letter of appreciation signed by its Regional Director, Shubham Chaudhuri, describing the step as a sign of good leadership.

According to the World Bank, the action by the Governor has made it possible for the organisation to extend its projects to other States facing deficit funds and to extend the closing date of its projects.

Part of the letter reads “I am writing to convey my sincere appreciation for the transfer to Plateau State of the surplus project funds, amounting to USD 4.63 million, that was available in the State’s NEWMAP Designated Account.

“This action was made possible by your Excellency’s leadership, and its timeliness helped the Bank’s decision to extend the closing date of the project from June 30, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

“The returned surplus funds will ensure that other States facing a deficit of funds are able to complete their civil works, while Kogi state focuses on completing its approved ongoing works.

“We look forward to your continued leadership in following up on the progress and completion of such works.

“We trust the project can be brought to an orderly closure in your state, while achieving its intended objective and contributing to transforming lives and alleviating poverty.

“We also take this opportunity to request that you kindly also expedite the issuance of a required Letter of Comfort.”