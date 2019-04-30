Abubakar said this in a goodwill message for workers day, personally signed by him on Monday in Abuja.

“The labour and sweat of Nigerian workers constitute the engine and lubricants of our economic growth and national development,” he said.

He eulogised the various labour unions in the country for being dependable watchdogs that served the interest of the Nigerian people.

“Over the years, the various labour unions in Nigeria have played pivotal intermediary role between the government and the people and the most recent of which is the agitation for increased minimum wage of N30,000.

“I congratulate the labour unions in Nigeria for this feat and I believe that with the same kind of determination, it is possible to further improve the lots of the Nigerian worker.

“With the efforts and creative energies of Nigerian workers, I believe that it is very possible to create economic buoyancy in Nigeria and redefine our destiny in the world as a centre of prosperity and refuse to be the capital of the world’s poor people,” he said.

Abubakar urged the organised labour under their various professional unions to embrace the paths of peace, harmony and national unity in all their engagements with employers of labour and governments at all levels.

The former Vice President congratulated Nigerian workers on this year’s Workers Day.

“I want to join several other well-wishers to celebrate with Nigerian workers on today’s Workers Day and also to assure the labour unions of an acknowledgement of their great sacrifices for the country,” he said.