Workers return to work in Osun after warning strike

Workers in Osun on Monday, returned to work after the expiration of a three-day warning strike they embarked upon on the directive of the state Joint Labour Unions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Joint Labour Unions, comprise the Joint Negotiating Council, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The unions had on Tuesday, issued a notice, directing all civil servants to embark on a three-day strike to demand for the payment of their salary areas and other entitlements.

The strike became necessary to demand from the state government the payment of 34 months salary arrears of 50 per cent paid officers on Grade Level 08 and above, equaling 17 months full salary.

The payment of 34 months pension arrears of retired workers in the state, remittance of 34 months contributory pension arrears, payment of outstanding gratuity to all pensioners;

“And payment of 2016 leave allowances across board to officers of the state government.

However, NAN observed that the workers were back to their offices on Monday, as  the three-day warning strike ended on Friday, waiting for further directive from the Joint Labour Unions.

When Mr Jacob Adekomi, the Osun chairman of NLC was contacted by NAN to find out if the workers’ demands had been met, he replied by saying that they were yet to have a meeting with the government.

“They (the government) said they are in Abuja, and they would meet us when they return this week.

“We are waiting for them to meet with us, so that we will know the next line of action.” he said.

