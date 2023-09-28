ADVERTISEMENT
Workers protest as Minister Umahi's locks them out of office

Ima Elijah

Chanting slogans such as "Umahi Must Go," the workers expressed their frustration.

Workers accused David Umahi of obstructing engineers and directors from performing their duties [Channels]
Minister Umahi, known for his strict adherence to punctuality, left many workers stranded as he refused latecomers access to the ministry earlier today.

After a considerable delay, the ministry's entrance gate was finally opened. However, instead of proceeding inside, the workers staged an impromptu sit-in, blocking the entrance. They adamantly demanded that Minister Umahi step out to address their concerns.

The protesting employees made a series of allegations against the minister. They accused him of obstructing engineers and directors from performing their duties and flouting public service regulations by appointing external consultants to manage the ministry's affairs.

Chanting slogans such as "Umahi Must Go," the workers expressed their frustration, emphasising that they faced long commutes to the office, making it challenging to arrive promptly.

