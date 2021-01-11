The unions, which comprise of Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (NASUP) announced the industrial action after a joint congress held on Monday.

At the time of filing this report, students were seen milling around at the main entrance of the institution with the hope that the school’s gate would be opened.

The academic activities of the institution after the Christmas break was scheduled to resume on Monday with the start of first semester examinations for the 2019/2020 session, but was disrupted by the protest by the unions.

Mr Biodun Abegunde, the SSANIP Chairman, The Polytechnic, Ibadan, told journalists that the unions were forced to embark on industrial action because the matter was beyond the school’s management and needs to be addressed urgently.

Abegunde had said the unions were demanding for the implementation of the new minimum wage and the removal of a consultant in charge of the school finances to give room to financial autonomy for the institution.

“The unions are agitating for the implementation of the minimum wage and the removal of a consultant who has been handling and managing the financial affairs of the institution.

“This is a move towards financial autonomy. So the unions are clamouring for removal of the consultant so that due process can be maintained by the institution.

“We want the institution to have powers to manage its affairs.

"The current mode of operation is affecting the smooth running and operation of the institution and the entire community of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, are not happy.

“We want the council of the institution to be the ones running the affairs of The Polytechnic, Ibadan,” Abegunde said.

When contacted for the reaction of the institution's management, the Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Soladoye Adewole, said that the Registrar, Mrs Modupe Theresa Fawole, would issue a statement before the close of work today.