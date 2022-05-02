May Day: Workers demand better deal from govt

The Chairman of ASUU, University of Ibadan branch, Prof. Ayoola Akinwole, in a statement to commemorate May Day described the political elite in the country as a group of ravaging bandits looting the treasury in the name of politics.

The union said it was unfortunate those in government were concerned only about how to remain in power rather than seeking an end to the issues which caused ASUU strike and others that had turned workers to slaves in their fatherland.

Akinwole said, “Workers’ Day in Nigeria had turned into a day of lamentation when dirges are sung to fallen workers who have died in their numbers from poverty; as a result of unpaid wages, kidnapping for ransom, and unsustainable remuneration.

“The human development index in Nigeria bears no repetition. Ours has become a story of no and never (to workers’ demands); failure and fear (in genuine legal business transactions); death and disasters (using public utilities and infrastructures).”

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress said it will only support governorship candidates that will agree to resolve it demands as contained in a five-point charter.

The chairperson of NLC in the state, Sunny James, said the union would invite all governorship candidates to the Labour House after their primaries to deliberate on items that will bring good governance to Akwa Ibom people.

He listed the items on the charter to include; living wage and prioritisation of workers welfare, education, healthcare, industrialisation of the state economy and physical security, social protection and good governance.

The state governor, Udom Emmanuel, in his remarks, commended workers for their support and resilience to enhance the development of the state.