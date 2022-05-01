Worker’s Day: We’ve recruited 4,279 workers in 5 years — Akeredolu

Represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, the governor said that over 3,532 workers would be promoted this year as part of his commitment to workers progress.

Akeredolu also said his administration had recruited over 500 graduates into the state Internal Revenue Service.

He challenged workers, as partners in progress, to key into the various developmental programmes of the state government.

“Since February 2017, when our administration came on board, we invested heavily in our human capital development.

“I can assert, with all sense of responsibility, that our career officers rank among the best trained anywhere in Nigeria.

“The facts speak for themselves. In spite of the daunting economic challenges, a good number of our workers have benefited from both overseas and local courses, and we assure you that this would be a continuous exercise,” he said.

Akeredolu, who said that though his administration still has few months of salary arrears to be paid, assured that the situation would soon be surmounted.

Earlier, Comrade Victor Amoko, the state Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said that the congress as a progressive partner, recently donated 30 motorcycles to Amotekun Corps.

Amoko appealed to Akeredolu to employ more teachers into the secondary schools in order to ensure students were taught adequately.