RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Worker’s Day: We’ve recruited 4,279 workers in 5 years — Akeredolu

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akeredolu, who said that though his administration still has few months of salary arrears to be paid, assured that the situation would soon be surmounted.

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [ONSG]
Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [ONSG]

Akeredolu stated this in his speech at the Worker’s Day celebration in Akure on Sunday.

Recommended articles

Represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, the governor said that over 3,532 workers would be promoted this year as part of his commitment to workers progress.

Akeredolu also said his administration had recruited over 500 graduates into the state Internal Revenue Service.

He challenged workers, as partners in progress, to key into the various developmental programmes of the state government.

“Since February 2017, when our administration came on board, we invested heavily in our human capital development.

“I can assert, with all sense of responsibility, that our career officers rank among the best trained anywhere in Nigeria.

“The facts speak for themselves. In spite of the daunting economic challenges, a good number of our workers have benefited from both overseas and local courses, and we assure you that this would be a continuous exercise,” he said.

Akeredolu, who said that though his administration still has few months of salary arrears to be paid, assured that the situation would soon be surmounted.

Earlier, Comrade Victor Amoko, the state Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said that the congress as a progressive partner, recently donated 30 motorcycles to Amotekun Corps.

Amoko appealed to Akeredolu to employ more teachers into the secondary schools in order to ensure students were taught adequately.

Also, the state Chairperson of Trade Union Congress, (TUC), Mrs Helen Odofin, applauded the state government on the timely promotion of workers.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Final victory against terrorists approaching conclusion, Buhari assures

Final victory against terrorists approaching conclusion, Buhari assures

Worker’s Day: We’ve recruited 4,279 workers in 5 years — Akeredolu

Worker’s Day: We’ve recruited 4,279 workers in 5 years — Akeredolu

PDP clears all 23 LGAs in Benue council elections

PDP clears all 23 LGAs in Benue council elections

Why is Workers’ Day celebrated in Nigeria?

Why is Workers’ Day celebrated in Nigeria?

Oklahoma university grants Pastor Adeboye honorary doctorate degree

Oklahoma university grants Pastor Adeboye honorary doctorate degree

Daytime intercourse during Ramadan requires 60-day remedial fast - Imam

Daytime intercourse during Ramadan requires 60-day remedial fast - Imam

Why I defied Sultan - Sokoto Sheik who celebrated Sallah on Sunday speaks

Why I defied Sultan - Sokoto Sheik who celebrated Sallah on Sunday speaks

EFCC declares 4 Rivers govt officials wanted over alleged N117bn fraud

EFCC declares 4 Rivers govt officials wanted over alleged N117bn fraud

Nigeria signs agreement with Cuba on vaccine production

Nigeria signs agreement with Cuba on vaccine production

Trending

7 things to know about alleged drug baron behind Abba Kyari’s N3bn tramadol case

Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu (Business Post Nigeria)

2023: Aso Rock Imam advises Buhari to prepare for uncertainties

President Muhammadu Buhari (Punch)

Alaafin's successor will inherit his wives - Archbishop Ladigbolu

Alaafin's successor will inherit his wives - Archbishop Ladigbolu. [BBC]

NDLEA arrests drug baron indicted in Abba Kyari’s N3bn tramadol case

Abba Kyari and Afam Ukatu (KanyiDaily)