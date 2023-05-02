Uzodimma commits to welfare of Imo workers, pensioners

Uzodimma made the disclosure on Monday in his address to workers during this year’s Workers Day celebration in Owerri.

He thanked the workers for keeping faith with his administration and promised to intensify efforts to restore the dignity of the labour force through efficient and effective management of resources.

He said that the biometric data capturing carried out by his government was intended to rid the public service of ghost workers and sanitise the system.

ADVERTISEMENT

He apologised for any inconveniences the exercise might have caused, saying that it was done in the best interest of the workers.

“My commitment to the welfare of workers is unflinching.

“I will continue to seek ways to make you happy and comfortable as you discharge your duties.

“We decided to sanitise the system, in line with global best practice to rid the state’s civil service of ghost workers.

“It is rather unfortunate that some workers felt injured and inconvenienced.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I sincerely apologise because I did not mean any harm,” the governor said.

He further said that a Social Health Insurance Scheme to tackle cancer and other deadly diseases would be launched in the state in the coming days.

He said, “We are being prudent in the management of our resources and I am ready to make Imo workers the best and happiest in the country before I leave office.“