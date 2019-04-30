DPC National Chairman, Rev. Olusegun Peters, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja ahead of 2019 May Day celebrations.

According to Peters, DPC feels the pains of great workers in Kogi state who have been denied three years of hard earned salaries by the State Government.

“It is a democratic assault on civil servants in Kogi, particularly pensioners many of whom have died out of frustration and depression.

“As a labour friendly party, if elected in November 2019, DPC will clear all outstanding salaries, pensions and entitlements within three months and sustain regular payment of salaries and gratuities in the state.

“The party will also reform the state’s Civil Service for total transmogrification of workers,’’ he said.

According to Peters, the party salutes the dynamic, energetic, courageous, versatile, resilient, resourceful and patriotic workers who contribute immensely in building a strong, virile, progressive and prosperous democratic nation.

He said DPC recalls with pride the role Nigerian workers played in ushering the nation’s independence in 1960 as well as their role in resisting military dictatorship, oppression and suppression of the citizenry.

“The labours of our heroes past shall not be in vain.

“DPC urges governments at all levels to pay the new minimum wage of N30, 000 with effect from May.

“Paying the minimum wage is the minimum that could be done for the great Nigerian workers as they aspire to build a decent, prosperous and egalitarian democratic society.

“The National leadership of DPC has commenced stakeholder’s meetings in Kogi and Bayelsa states with a view to fielding credible governorship candidates for the November poll in the states,” he said.

He said that the party welcomes resourceful, purposeful and visionary aspirants who intend to contest for the gubernatorial election on its platform.

“It is time to effect a change in the Kogi and Bayelsa Government House,” he said

Peters said DPC would continue to move forward with the people for good governance and progressive leadership.