FG declares Monday public holiday to mark 2021 Workers’ Day

The Federal Government has declared Monday, May 3, as public holiday to mark 2021 International Workers’ Day Celebration.

Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola. [Twitter/@raufaregbesola] Pulse Nigeria

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerian Workers for witnessing 2021 Workers’ Day Celebration.

He commended them for their patience, understanding and support in driving the policies and programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its determination to move the country to the next level of socio-economic development.

The minister, however, called for more dedication and patriotism from all Nigerian Workers and the labour unions.

According to him, the challenges of the moment will soon be over as the government is committed to the security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

“Government is putting all strategies in place to curb the challenges of insecurity in the country.

“I, therefore, call on the labour force and all patriotic citizens to be fully committed to the task of putting insecurity to a permanent end as much as possible,” he said.

Aregbesola, however, wishes all Nigerian Workers a peaceful Celebration.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

