Women, youths' involvement in drug abuse now frightening - NDLEA boss

Marwa said this during the sensitisation and advocacy programme for women and youths in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NDLEA, in collaboration with Dr Aminu Gusau, organised the sensitisation programmes under the platform of WADA.

The NDLEA boss was represented by the Director, Drug Demand Reduction, Assistant Commandant General of Narcotics (ACGN) Dr Ngozi Madubuike.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the involvement of women and youths in drug abuse had taken a frightening dimension in Nigeria adding that drug users now included young people, females and those living in rural areas.

He also said that the problem of drug use among the youth was the problem of everyone which he said included the parents, the school, the general public and the youth themselves.

According to him, the youth were the engine room of every society irrespective of tradition, culture and religion; the youth are vibrant, adventurous, energetic and brilliant.

“Youth exhibit attitude both for the development of the society and at the same time for the creation of problems in the society.

“Drug abuse leads to criminal offences and this fuels insecurity such as armed robbery, murder, kidnapping, and banditry among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This also leads to burglary and sex work. Evidences shows that young people use drugs for various reasons which include to relax, experimental/curiosity, to enhance performance among others,“ he said.

Marwa called on youths to shun drug abuse adding that it was harmful to health and had the potential to destroy their future.

Earlier, Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara commended the organisers of the sensitisation programme for choosing the topic considering the current trend of insecurity which he said was the most trying period.

Gusau who was represented by his Special Assistant on intergovernmental issues, Mr Bala Chafe also believed drug abuse had been one of the factors that caused the prevalence of drug abuse in the region.

He said that the target audience was the right group who mostly fell victim to this menace adding that that most of the social problems being experienced in the society today were due to drug abuse.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kidnapping, banditry, rape, and armed robbery among others are some of the negative consequences of this menace,

“It is derailing the peace, progress and development of our teaming youth and by extension the nation,“ he said.

Also, the co-organiser of the sensitisation programme, Dr Aminu Gusau said that drug abuse was a complex and multifaceted problem that affected individuals, families, and communities worldwide.

Gusau said that it not only posed serious health risks but also contributed to social and economic challenges.

He said that youths were the future of the Nation and played a vital role in nation-building.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the use of drugs by the youth can have detrimental effects on the nation’s growth and development.

“It can lead to a loss of productivity, increased crime rates and a burden on the healthcare system.

“Let us therefore pledge to educate, empower, and support our women and youths in making informed decisions and leading healthy lives,“ he said.