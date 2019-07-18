Coalition of Women and Youths Advocacy Group in Adamawa has commended Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri on free education and school feeding policy in public primary and secondary schools in the state.

The leader of the group, Mrs Mammuno Raymond, made the commendation at a news conference organised by International Republican Institute and supported by USAID on Thursday in Yola.

Raymond, the only female member (PDP) representing Demsa local Government Area in Adamawa State House of Assembly, said that the giant effort would address and balance the gender enrollment in government’s public schools.

She said “we commend Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri on the free education and school feeding policy for public primary and secondary schools across the state.

“The group also applaud the recent appointment of several women and youths as members of the local government transition committee as representative Councillors.

“The coalition also needs intervention from the state government and other relevant stakeholders toward addressing issues of exclusion and economic despondency among women and youth in the state.”

She noted that among the major areas of concern that needed government political include increase in number of women and youths in government appointments, such as commissioners.

Others, she said, were appointments as Executive Secretaries, Heads of Parastatals and Agencies.

She called on traditional and religious leaders to support women and youths to actualise their economic and political desires.

She also urged government to strictly implement the developmental projects promised during political campaign that include education, health, security, water and sanitation which mostly affect women and youths directly.

“Government should provide funds, mobilisation and capacity building for women through the Ministries of Women Affairs and Youth and Sports,” Raymond appealed.