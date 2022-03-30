Women, children drown while trying to escape bandits' attack in Niger

Reports say the bandits simultaneously invaded Guni and Kurgbaku communities of Munya Local Government Area on the morning of Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

According to Daily Trust, the victims had managed to escape the attack, but got drowned when they were crossing the river to Zumba and Gwada IDP camps through the boat.

A source that spoke to the newspaper said the boat that ferried the victims was overloaded, leading to its capsizing in the middle of water.

“Bandits invaded our communities this morning, and in an attempt to flee, some people drowned in Guni-Zumba river. Due to overloading, the boat capsized in the middle of the water.

"For now, we don’t know the number casualties because we have not been able to rescue anybody but I can tell you that over 20 people, including women and children, were involved,” reported Daily Trust.

He also lamented over the absence of security in the area.

Another resident, Michael Madaki, also confirmed the incident saying, “Bandits attacked Guni community in Munya LGA of Niger State, the villagers trying to escape but their boat capsized.”