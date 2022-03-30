RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Women, children drown while trying to escape bandits' attack in Niger

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The bandits simultaneously attacked two communities in the state forcing the locals to scamper for safety.

Women, children drown while trying to escape bandits' attack in Niger
Women, children drown while trying to escape bandits' attack in Niger

No fewer than 20 people, including women and children, have drowned in a river while attempting to escape from Bandits in Niger state.

Recommended articles

Reports say the bandits simultaneously invaded Guni and Kurgbaku communities of Munya Local Government Area on the morning of Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

According to Daily Trust, the victims had managed to escape the attack, but got drowned when they were crossing the river to Zumba and Gwada IDP camps through the boat.

A source that spoke to the newspaper said the boat that ferried the victims was overloaded, leading to its capsizing in the middle of water.

“Bandits invaded our communities this morning, and in an attempt to flee, some people drowned in Guni-Zumba river. Due to overloading, the boat capsized in the middle of the water.

"For now, we don’t know the number casualties because we have not been able to rescue anybody but I can tell you that over 20 people, including women and children, were involved,” reported Daily Trust.

He also lamented over the absence of security in the area.

Another resident, Michael Madaki, also confirmed the incident saying, “Bandits attacked Guni community in Munya LGA of Niger State, the villagers trying to escape but their boat capsized.”

As of the time of filing this report, the Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, hasn't responded to calls and a message sent to him by the newspaper regarding the incident.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

US Embassy gives conditions for 'no-interview' visa renewal for Nigerians

US Embassy gives conditions for 'no-interview' visa renewal for Nigerians

Women, children drown while trying to escape bandits' attack in Niger

Women, children drown while trying to escape bandits' attack in Niger

Eko DisCo appoints Sanda first female managing director

Eko DisCo appoints Sanda first female managing director

Drug war: FG approves N1bn for NDLEA to buy eye lie detector, google

Drug war: FG approves N1bn for NDLEA to buy eye lie detector, google

U.S. astronaut to return to Earth on Russian Soyuz capsule

U.S. astronaut to return to Earth on Russian Soyuz capsule

Doyin Okupe drops out of presidential race, pledges to Peter Obi

Doyin Okupe drops out of presidential race, pledges to Peter Obi

‘This violence questions our capacity to govern’ — Governors react to train attack

‘This violence questions our capacity to govern’ — Governors react to train attack

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu formally takes office as APC national chairman

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu formally takes office as APC national chairman

Insecurity: El-Rufai warns communities against shielding criminals

Insecurity: El-Rufai warns communities against shielding criminals

Trending

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes. [Twitter:Punch]

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence.

Terrorists bomb Kaduna-bound train with over 900 passengers on board

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard. (Daily Post)

U.S. sanctions 6 Nigerians for supporting Boko Haram; see full list

Boko Haram terrorists