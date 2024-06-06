Women Affairs minister mourns NCWS national president

Kennedy-Adamu, who visited the NCWS headquarters in Abuja, described Lami Adamu-Lau, as a mother and committed towards uplifting Nigerian women.

“She was a mother and sister, who was passionate towards uplifting Nigerian women and ending all forms of violence and harmful practices against women and girls.

“She was a humble and compassionate Mother and Sister whose earnest pursuit as the leader of the Council is to ensure the upliftment of the lives of the gender to enable them to attain their optimum height in life,” she said.

The minister, therefore, urged NCWS members to emulate her exemplary lifestyle by working together to ensure that women occupy their quota for the socio-economic development of the nation.

While commiserating with Nigerian women, family, and friends over the loss, the Minister urged them to take solace in God as death was inevitable and will come when it will come.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Adamu-Lau died in the early hours of Wednesday after a brief illness in Kebbi and had since been buried in her hometown In Lau, Taraba state.

She emerged as the National President in April 2022 after winning unopposed.

She initiated a lot of empowerment programmes that ameliorated the sufferings of many indigent women across the country.

