Women Affairs minister inaugurates rebuilt Chibok school destroyed in 2014

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) recalls that in 2014, insurgents stormed the school and abducted over 200 girls.

Tallen lauded Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno for rebuilding the school and providing developmental projects in Chibok.

Tallen said the occasion signified the return of peace to Chibok community, and urged residents not to be deterred by the incident of 2014.

She announced that the Federal Government would install 50 unit solar panels and other necessary items in the school.

The Principal of the school, Mrs Asabe Aliyu, who lauded the rebuilding of the school, said the sad incident of 2014 led to the abduction of 276 female students out of which 57 escaped, while 104 were rescued with 115 still in captivity.

Aliyu said the school which was burnt during the incident, resumed temporarily at Central Primary School Chibok in 2016.

The principal said that, since the incident, students of the school had been writing their final year SSCE and NECO examinations outside Chibok, until last year when the examination was held in Chibok.

Aliyu thanked Governor Zulum for promising to provide houses for teachers of the school from the newly completed 200 housing units in Chibok town.

She however said that 15 teachers whose houses were burnt during the 2014 attack had not gotten any assistance.

Aliyu appealed to the governor to provide the school with a bus and post more teachers to the school.

In his speech, Governor Zulum reiterated the commitment of his administration to transform the state.

He said that apart from rebuilding the school, his administration also constructed houses and provided water that would benefit 10,000 people in the community.