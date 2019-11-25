The alleged buyer, Happiness Bini, 49, who was arraigned alongside the defendant, was charged with unlawful adoption of baby.

The duo, whose residential addresses were not given, are facing a three-count-charge of conspiracy, child trafficking and unlawful adoption.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that that defendants committed the offences on Oct. 4, at 10:00 p.m. at No. 10 Oki Lane, Sari Iganmu, Orile, Lagos State.

According to him, the duo conspired to engage in child trafficking.

Ayorinde told the court that the arrest of the duo followed information received by the police that Bini was in possession of a newborn suspected to have been stolen.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 269, 276 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised).

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O. Osunsanmi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until Feb. 3, 2020, for substantive hearing.