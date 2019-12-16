The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Goji, who is a Principal Detective Superintendent with the anti-graft agency, is also the second prosecution witness (PW2) in the ongoing trial of Faisal.

Goji, a member of the EFCC team that investigated alleged fraud by Maina, made the revelation while giving evidence before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He told the court that the total amount withdrawn by Faisal from the UBA account with account name: Alhaji Abdullahi Faisal Farm 2 and number: 1018636805, was N58, 101, 585.02k.