Withdraw packing levy now, it's illegal - Falana tackles Lagos Govt

Illegal move: Falana made this known on Sunday, August 28, 2022, when he described the policy as illegal and urged the state government to withdraw it without delay, The Punch reports.

Recall that the Lagos State Parking Authority had written a letter to a food and snack company stating that it had charged the firm the sum of N290,000 for the parking lot outside the business premises.

As contained in the letter, the agency directed the food company to pay N80,000 yearly each for the three parking lots, as well as a non-refundable administrative processing fee of N50,000.

Falana reacts: Reacting to the development, the SAN described the Lagos State Parking Authority as illegal, arguing that the state government lacked the constitutional competence to set up a body for the management of parks under the current democratic dispensation.

Falana's word: “By virtue of Section 7 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, it is the exclusive constitutional responsibility of local governments to establish and maintain motor parks in any of the states of the federation.

"Furthermore, it is the sole responsibility of local government authorities to construct and maintain parks, gardens, open spaces or public facilities as may be prescribed by the House of Assembly,” he added.

The anomaly: The human rights lawyer noted that, instead of prescribing how the park and gardens were to be managed by Local Governments, the House of Assembly illegally set up an agency for that purpose.

He argued that the Lagos State Parking Authority lacked the constitutional powers to fix and collect parking levy from residents in the state because it was an illegal creation.

He added that the attention of the Lagos State House of Assembly ought to have been drawn to the constitutional anomaly.

Falana added: “In particular, the House should be requested to set the engine in motion for the immediate repeal of the Lagos State Parking Law which was illegally enacted to consolidate ‘all that relating to parking and its connected purposes with powers and functions and which states that the Authority shall, among others, be responsible for all forms of managed parking in the State’.

“The policy of the Babajide Sanwoolu administration to move Lagos State towards a 21st-century economy must comply with the provisions of Section 7 of the Constitution and the Fourth Schedule thereof.

“In Airtel Nigeria Limited v Attorney-General of Lagos State & Three Others (2019) 1 NCLR 1, the Lagos State High Court ruled that the bye law which authorises the Eti Osa Local Government Area to collect parking levy from the claimant was in order. Dissatisfied with the judgment, the claimant appealed to the Court of Appeal.

“In dismissing the appeal and upholding the decision of the lower court, the Court of Appeal held that it was unable to agree with the appellant that the third respondent does not have power to make law that relates private parking since there was nothing in the bye law that is inconsistent with Section 7 and Paragraph 1 of the Fourth Schedule to the constitution.