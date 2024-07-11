ADVERTISEMENT
With LG autonomy judgment, over 50% of Nigeria's problems solved - NULGE

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, declared that it is unconstitutional for state governors to hold onto funds meant for local government administrations.

Ambali Olatunji, National President NULGE
Ambali Olatunji, National President NULGE

Olatunji, who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos, was reacting to the ruling by the Supreme Court, granting LGAs financial autonomy.

NAN recalls that the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), had filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Federal Government, seeking to grant full autonomy and direct funding to all 774 local government areas in the country.

Olatunji, who expressed joy at the ruling, described the feat as freedom and a new dawn for the country.

“We believe that with the local government autonomy judgment, over 50 per cent of Nigerian problems have been fixed.

“Also, we hope there will be financial integrity at the local government levels and all financial transactions will be tracked.

“We will be working with anti-corruption agencies to ensure growth and development.

“So, we are happy and it is a fulfilment of long-awaited dreams and the struggle in the last 15 years has come to a victorious end,” he said.

The union leader also said that with the judgment, insecurity would become a thing of the past; joblessness would be addressed; poverty and infrastructural gaps would be reduced.

“We appreciate the media, our social partners, especially the Nigeria Labour Congress, and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria for their resilience and support,” Olatunji said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

