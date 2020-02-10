Here are some reasons to make you fall in love with GOtv:

With GOtv, you are in for a love experience like never before

1. GOtv Step Up Promo:

The Step up promo is still on… All you need to do is renew your current and GOtv will upgrade you to the next higher package. That means for those on GOtv Value will be upgraded to GOtv Jinja, those on GOtv Plus and Jolli will be automatically upgraded to GOtv Max.

With GOtv, you are in for a love experience like never before

2. Ultimate Love is now showing on GOtv channel 29:

Watch the journey that evolves into an explosive love affair as strangers meet only to find love and become your favourite Naija couple.

Upgrade and stay connected to GOtv and Watch the Ultimate Love reality show available on GOtv JOLLI & MAX (Ch. 29). It’s True Love, Naija Style.

With GOtv, you are in for a love experience like never before

3. Enjoy the very best of TV series, romantic dramas, sports, nail biting international movies and kiddies content

Don't miss the Valentine special of Nigerian Top Weddings, showing on Valentine's day from 10am - 5pm on Fox Life channel 20.

Watch the action comedy film which stars Robert De Niro and Eddie Murphy. Showtime will be showing on February 14th at 5:20pm on TNT channel 16.

With GOtv, you are in for a love experience like never before

For those who like Indian movies and series you are not left out as Jolli Ki Dolli will be showing on 17th February at 2pm on Starlife Channel 23.

For kids, there are so many educative content to enjoy as Word World shows daily at 4pm on PBS Kids channel 65.

With GOtv, you are in for a love experience like never before

Reconnect with love, reconnect with GOtv now by downloading the MyGOtv App.

Hurry now and Step Up to the next package when you renew your current subscription.

This is a featured post.