With 74 new infections, Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise to 211,961

With 74 new cases recorded on Sunday, Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections have risen to 211,961.

With 74 new infections, Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise to 211,961. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]

The 74 new cases reported on Sunday indicated a decrease of 14 from the 89 cases reported nationwide on Saturday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Monday that the 74 new infections were recorded in eight states of the federation.

It said also that one new death was recorded.

It stated that Benue reported the highest number of new infections with 49 cases, followed by Enugu and Osun states with six cases each.

Kano State reported five new infections; Oyo reported four infections; FCT had two infections, while Bayelsa and Ogun States had one each.

Out of the 211,961 infections, 203,121 cases have been treated and discharged.

Total death toll nationwide stands at 2,896.

The NCDC added that currently, there were 5,817 active Coronavirus cases in the country.

It stated also that 3,298,966 blood samples had been tested since the pandemic began in 2020.

