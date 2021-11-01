With 74 new infections, Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise to 211,961

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Monday that the 74 new infections were recorded in eight states of the federation.

It said also that one new death was recorded.

It stated that Benue reported the highest number of new infections with 49 cases, followed by Enugu and Osun states with six cases each.

Kano State reported five new infections; Oyo reported four infections; FCT had two infections, while Bayelsa and Ogun States had one each.

Out of the 211,961 infections, 203,121 cases have been treated and discharged.

Total death toll nationwide stands at 2,896.

The NCDC added that currently, there were 5,817 active Coronavirus cases in the country.