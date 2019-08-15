After the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) quizzed Nigeria’s Head of Service, Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita for four days over an alleged contract scam to the tune of N3billion, she checked into a hospital after being granted administrative bail, The Nation reports.

Mrs. Oyo-Ita was interrogated for alleged abuse of duty tour allowance, money laundering and stealing of government funds, according to the story.

The anti-graft agency reportedly began grilling her on August 8, 2019.

Oyo-Ita has been unable to return to the office of the EFCC since she was allowed to check into the hospital.

The Nation reports that about N600million has been traced to the account of one of her key aides. This aide has been unable to explain the source of the money.

The EFCC has now successfully placed a lid on the account and has initiated the process of obtaining an interim forfeiture clause to seize the cash.

Preliminary findings confirmed that about N3billion has been traced to the Head of Service. The money hit the accounts through proxy companies, the story details.

A former minister is involved?

Detectives were able to uncover slush funds linked to the Head of Service while probing the activities of a former Minister under whom she served as Permanent Secretary.

A source privy to the ongoing investigation told The Nation that: “Preliminary investigation confirmed that she used different fronts or cronies to obtain contracts from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“While tracing embezzlement by the ex-Minister, detectives stumbled on diversion of funds into proxy companies which the Head of Service has relationship with.

“The startling revelations made detectives to dig further into her activities as a Permanent Secretary and Head of Service.

“There were proofs of how she secured contracts through proxy firms from some ministries including Special Duties, Power, Works and others. There was a case of abuse of office because there was evidence of pressure on Permanent Secretaries to get her contracts. She moved from one ministry to the other.

“Investigators also discovered that she was involved in falsification of Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) and estacodes".

About Oyo-Ita

Oyo-Ita served as the first female indigenous Managing Director/CEO of Cross River Estates Limited between 1993 and 1995.

She was appointed Assistant Director in the federal civil service in July of 1997 and rose to the position of Director, Finance and Accounts in January, 2009 in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Oyo-Ita was appointed to the position of Federal Permanent Secretary on the 16th of March, 2013 and posted to the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs as the pioneer Permanent Secretary of the re-established Ministry.

She was redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology in April, 2014.

In 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed her as the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in acting capacity. In January 2016, her current portfolio was conferred with a permanent status.