The end of the year is a great time to be thankful, create memories around the table and celebrate the year's achievements. And that's why Farmally presents you with this special opportunity to #GiftABag of its new and titular rice brand Farmally Premium Gold Rice in 50 and 25 kg bags to the people who have been your heroes in 2019!

To enter into the competition;

1. Record a video detailing how grateful you are for your 2019 hero.

2. Tag us in your video and tag 5 friends to follow us on Facebook @FarmallyInvest, Twitter @farmallyL & Instagram @FarmallyInvest

3. Please note that Farmally reserves the right to pick the most creative entries

4. Offer valid till December 31st, 2019!

Win a bag of rice this festive season with Farmally!

Farmally is an agricultural investment platform that seeks to redefine how funding is being generated for local farmers while insuring the investor’s value. Farmally’s platform enables investors or “allies” to fund insured “farms” and earn profitable returns on investment. To get started, visit our website, www.farmally.com.ng and download our mobile app from the Apple Store and Google Play Store to start investing in Nigerian agriculture today! Follow us and turn on post notifications on all social media platforms; @FarmallyInvest on Facebook & Instagram and @FarmallyL on Twitter to stay in the loop on new agricultural investment opportunities.

Gratitude is the healthiest of all human emotions – just as gratitude is happiness doubled by appreciation! So be appreciative! Share the love and good cheer this festive season by nominating that person you’re grateful for and stand the chance to win them a bag of rice from Farmally! We will be expecting your entries!

