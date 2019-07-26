Have you always wanted to make a million bucks? Here is your opportunity, as UBA is incentivizing customers for their loyalty, with millions of cash rewards this summer.

The UBA wise savers promo is one of the most exciting things happening to UBA customers right now. With as low as 10,000 Naira savings monthly for 3 months, you stand a chance to win 1.5 Million Naira.

The bank is committed to encouraging improved savings culture and in the process rewarding a smart savings mind set. 40 customers have been rewarded with N1.5 million each since the promo began in 2018.

The draws take place every quarter and there is still a chance for 40 lucky people to win. UBA Wise Savers promo is open to both new and existing customers of the bank who make a N10,000 monthly deposit into their savings accounts for 3 consecutive months before each draw date.

Alternatively, customers can make a one-time deposit of at least N30,000 to be saved for 90 days before each draw date. The promo will run till September 2019 and a total of 80 people will become millionaires.

How to partake in the UBA Wise Savers promo

To participate in the UBA wise savers promo, follow these three easy steps and you are well on your way to becoming a millionaire:

1) New Customer: Open a UBA Bank Account

To qualify for this offer, you need to be an existing UBA account holder or a new customer. To start, open a UBA bank account online with ease by using the Instant Account Opening platform or UBA Chat Banking – LEO on WhatsApp.

To Open a UBA Bank Account Online Now:

With BVN: Click Here to access the UBA account opening form.

Without BVN: Click Here to access the UBA account opening form.

If you already have a UBA bank account, then skip step one and focus on step two.

2) Save Money in Your UBA Account

Are you unexcited about the modest interest rates on your savings accounts? Perhaps, you've even squashed the thought of a savings account because it just doesn't seem worth it anymore.

With UBA’s game changing Wise Savers Promo, everyone stands a chance to make 1.5 million Naira. To qualify for this draw, you have to save up to 10,000 Naira monthly for three months and you just might be one of the lucky winners to get rewarded.

3) Maintain a Steady Account Balance:

Now that you have saved up to 30,000 Naira, it would be great to maintain your balance for a period of three months. If this third criterion is met, then you are eligible for this offer.

What are you waiting for, get a free UBA bank account today, save up to 30, 000 Naira for 3 months and qualify. Share this exciting news on with family and friends to help others benefit from this offer.

There are no restrictions as to who can apply and what type of account can qualify; as the primary aim of this offer is to help UBA customers inculcate a savings culture. The more money you save the bigger your chances of enjoying this offer.

This is a featured post