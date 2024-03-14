Wike's ₦1.1trn FCT 2024 budget scales second reading at Senate

The passage of the bill for the second followed its presentation by Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti), at plenary on Thursday.

Bamidele, giving highlights of the FCT Appropriation Bill, said ₦140 billion was earmarked for personnel cost, while ₦280 billion was for overhead cost.

According to him, ₦726 billion is for capital projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the thrust of the FCT budget, commencing from Jan 1 to Dec 31, was the provision of services and completion of ongoing projects for residents of the FCT

Bamidele said emphasis had been placed on the completion of ongoing projects for the good of FCT residents.

Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano) commended the Minister of FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for presenting the budget on time, saying that the early presentation was a good start for the FCT administration.

He urged the lawmakers to give the bill expeditious passage given the plan and proposed programmes outlined by the minister during his meeting with the senators.

Sen. Ned Nwoko (PDP-Delta) said it was good for the senate to give expeditious passage, giving the issues that required attention in the FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Binos Yaroe (PDP,-Adamawa) said the FCT minister was a performing minister, hence the need to give the bill expeditious passage to ensure the execution of projects and other services in the FCT.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, after the bill was read for a second reading, assured that the bill would be expeditiously considered and passed to encourage the Minister of the FCT to advance reforms in the nation’s capital.