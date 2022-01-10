Wike will arrest 19 illegal crude oil refiners over perennial soot

Much of Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital, and surrounding communities, have been subsumed in soot that is harmful to lives of residents.

Illegal or artisanal crude oil refiners have been identified as the cause of the pollution.

The governor recently blamed the federal government for the festering problem, but he's now ready to take matters into his hands.

In a press statement issued on his behalf by Kelvin Ebiri, his Special Assistant on Media, Wike said his government has resolved to “pragmatically tackle the soot pandemic by destroying and closing down all identified illegal crude oil refining sites and activities in the state."

The governor also announced that he has declared 19 operators of illegal crude oil refining sites wanted for the soot pollution in the state.

Wike also directed the Rivers State Head of Service to query one Temple Amakiri, a Director in the Ministry of Energy, and hand him over to the police for investigation and possible prosecution for abetting bunkering.

“Furthermore, the following persons who have been identified as kingpins of bunkering and illegal crude oil refining activities in their communities have been declared wanted and directed to report themselves to the State Police Command, to whom we have already passed their details to,” Wike was quoted as saying.

“Mr. Azubike Amadi, OSPAC Commander, Ogbogoro community and Chairman of Akpor Central OSPAC; Mr. India, of Rumuolumeni community and Chairman of Oil bunkering Association in Akpor kingdom; Mr. Okey who is in charge of Oil bunkering in Rumupareli; Mr. Anderson, who is in charge of oil bunkering activities in Ogbogoro community; Amadi Gift of Ogbogoro community; Azeruowa of Ogbogoro community; and Kingsley Egbula, also of Ogbogoro community.

“Also declared wanted are the following persons who are alleged to be in charge of oil bunkering activities in Isiokpo community: Mr. Kemkom Azubike, Mr. Mezu Wabali, Mr. Chigozi Amadi, Mr. Opurum Owhondah, Mr. Bakasi Obodo ,Mr. Opus, Mr. Galaxi Mas, Mr. Chioma, Mr. Ogondah, Mr. Soldier, Mr. Chefo, and Nkasi.

“We have also identified those behind illegal bunkering activities in Okrika communities, Port Harcourt Township, Rivers South-East and Rivers South-West Senatorial Districts and their names will soon be published and declared wanted, if they fail to voluntarily report to the police,” the statement adds.