Wike warns he could impose COVID-19 lockdown in Rivers

The state is the third most affect by COVID-19 in Nigeria, and the governor warned in a state broadcast on Monday, September 6, 2021 that the trend of transmission over the past two weeks has become a source of concern.

He said the consistent rise in transmission and deaths is as a result of residents abandoning their responsibility to comply with the existing COVID-19 protocols.

The 58-year-old said members of the public must wake up to their responsibilities to keep the disease contained as much as possible, else more drastic measures might be introduced.

"Although it remains our desire to keep the state open and allow citizens to go about their social, religious, and economic activities unimpeded.

"But we may be constrained to re-impose the suspended COVID-19 lockdown measures across the state if the transmission of the disease continues to increase beyond tolerable limits," he said.

Wike also called on residents to take the COVID-19 vaccine at the designated health centres in the 23 local government areas of the state as they become available.