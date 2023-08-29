ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike vows to deliver FCT metro light train as Tinubu wants

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wike has assured residents of the commencement of all abandoned projects in all sections of the FCT.

President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. [Ripples]
President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. [Ripples]

Recommended articles

Wike, who stated this at the opening of a meeting with contractors handling different projects in the FCT, added that Abuja would soon become a construction site as promised.

"After our inauguration, we outlined our short, medium, and long-term plans to reposition the capital city, after which we went out to inspect projects that were awarded before us but abandoned for one reason or the other. Now time has come for action.

"First of all, on the metro light train, President Bola Tinubu has given us a matching order that he wants to ride on the metro light train. So, it is a key project that we must achieve," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wike added that Tinubu had equally complained about abandoned projects, particularly roads which were part of critical infrastructure.

Describing road networks as key infrastructure that makes a city, the minister pointed out that the issue of sanitation, streetlights and shanties were being addressed.

"But the roads are very key and so, we are trying to see how we can map out strategies and structure funding so that we do not have problems with completion.

"I am determined to get every contractor back to site with direct supervision from my office and the office of the Minister of State.

"The major problem we are having in this country is the problem of supervision and so we are not going to tolerate anything below standard.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If there are people you have been working with that have compromised standards, too bad, too bad; not with me. I am not going to accept anything that is below standard," he said.

The minister said that together with the contractors, they would restructure how to fund projects so that all contractors could go back to site and work.

He added that the ministry would not fund projects depending only on the national budget, adding that projects would also be funded with resources from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

"I want to achieve results so I will not award a contract when I do not have money to fund it. We are going to fund you and you will tell us the time within which the project will be completed. If we agreed three months, it is three months; If I give six months, it is six months.

"We do not want to hear this happened and this did not happen. I do not want to hear any excuses at all," Wike told the contractors.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured the commencement of all abandoned projects in all sections of the FCT, stressing that the measure would create employment.

He noted that when contractors are working, they create more employment but sack staff when they are not working, thereby creating problems for the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obasa says Lagos Assembly reserves right to reject Sanwo-Olu's appointees

Obasa says Lagos Assembly reserves right to reject Sanwo-Olu's appointees

Ondo's acting governor celebrates state's best student in 2023 WASSCE

Ondo's acting governor celebrates state's best student in 2023 WASSCE

Wike vows to deliver FCT metro light train as Tinubu wants

Wike vows to deliver FCT metro light train as Tinubu wants

Soldiers rescue 25 hostages from Boko Haram captivity

Soldiers rescue 25 hostages from Boko Haram captivity

85% of Nigerian graduates have no digital skills – Report

85% of Nigerian graduates have no digital skills – Report

FCTA demolishes multimillion naira duplex for violating regulations

FCTA demolishes multimillion naira duplex for violating regulations

Tinubu, Wike, others to attend CIBN banking, finance conference

Tinubu, Wike, others to attend CIBN banking, finance conference

NSCDC arrests 20 persons scavenging at night in FCT

NSCDC arrests 20 persons scavenging at night in FCT

Tinubu bars non-essential officials from travelling to US for UNGA

Tinubu bars non-essential officials from travelling to US for UNGA

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies