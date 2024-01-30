Wike vows to complete inner southern expressway project by December

The minister gave the assurance when shortly after he inspected some ongoing road projects within the FCT on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project is a four-way 13.193-kilometre road with 10 lanes, starting from the Southern Parkway to Ring Road II (Galadimawa roundabout).

The road, if completed, would stretch from AYA to the Galadimawa roundabout. Wike, who described the project as an ”ambitious” one, said that with adequate funding it would be completed by December this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can see how huge the inner southern carriageway project is; it is an ambitious project

“We are not afraid of tackling it. By the grace of God and with adequate funding, the project will be completed, and this will change the landscape of the FCT.

“We believe that if the contractors get adequate funding, which we will provide, the project will be delivered by December.

“We are happy with what the contractors are doing, and we believe that if they fast-track the job before the rain comes, we will achieve quite a lot.

“We are happy with the ongoing transformation in the FCT and with the support of President Bola Tinubu is giving us, we have no choice but to make the residents happy,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister also visited the construction site of a 15-kilometre Left-Hand Services Carriageway of the Outer Southern Expressway Stage II, from Ring I Junction to Wasa Junction. He expressed confidence that the two projects, when completed, would decongest the gridlock usually experienced along the roads.

Earlier, Shehu Ahmad, Executive Secretary, of the Federal Capital Development Authority, explained that the Left-Hand Services Carriageway project begins from the Apo roundabout to Wasa Junction. Ahmad said that the project was awarded at the cost of ₦17.6 billion, adding that so far, ₦5.1 billion had been paid to the contractors.

He said that currently, the project was at 57.8% completion, adding that it required over ₦12.5 billion for its completion. On the Inner Southern Expressway, Ahmad explained that it was an extension from Southern Parkway to Ring Road II.

He added that the project, currently at 30% completion was awarded at ₦91.8 billion. He explained that ₦26.7 billion had been paid to the contractors, leaving outstanding liabilities of ₦14.1 billion. He further said that ₦65.1 billion would be required to complete the project.

Speaking on behalf of the contractors, Fan Jin, the Deputy Director of CGC Nigeria Ltd, blamed the delay in the inner southern expressway project on a large number of bridges on the road, among other reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the road has four interchanges, eight bridges, 15 river bridges, five pedestrian bridges and other ancillary facilities.