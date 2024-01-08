ADVERTISEMENT
Wike urges Abuja businesses to comply with tax deadline

Ima Elijah

The FCT-IRS's announcement serves as a reminder to businesses to fulfill their tax obligations promptly to avoid legal repercussions.

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) [Tribune]
The mandate requires businesses to file their 2023 annual returns on or before January 31, 2024, as outlined by Section 41 of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) 2011 (as amended).

Mustapha Sumaila, the Head of Corporate Communications at the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), conveyed this crucial information in a statement released on Sunday, January 07.

According to Sumaila, Sections 94, 95, and 96 of PITA explicitly detail penalties for non-filing, incorrect/false declaration, and late submission. He noted that the FCT-IRS is prepared to enforce these laws rigorously against defaulters.

"Employers of labor, organisations, and agents are strongly encouraged to adhere to the January 31 deadline for filing their returns. Failure to do so may result in penalties in accordance with the law," Sumaila warned.

