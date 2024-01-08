Wike urges Abuja businesses to comply with tax deadline

The mandate requires businesses to file their 2023 annual returns on or before January 31, 2024, as outlined by Section 41 of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) 2011 (as amended).

Mustapha Sumaila, the Head of Corporate Communications at the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), conveyed this crucial information in a statement released on Sunday, January 07.

According to Sumaila, Sections 94, 95, and 96 of PITA explicitly detail penalties for non-filing, incorrect/false declaration, and late submission. He noted that the FCT-IRS is prepared to enforce these laws rigorously against defaulters.

ADVERTISEMENT